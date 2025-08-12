3-year-old child critically injured after falling from 6th floor balcony at College Park apartment complex

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A three-year-old child was airlifted to a medical facility after falling from a 6th floor balcony in College Park, fire officials say.

Prince George's County Fire Department and EMS said the incident occurred Tuesday in the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road.

According to WJLA-ABC7, the fire department treated the toddler at the scene before they were airlifted.

The child suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fall.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*