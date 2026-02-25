100 cats rescued from property in Delmar

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — 100 cats were saved by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Humane World for Animals, along with an animal control officer with Salisbury Police Department on Wednesday.

Meredith Lee / Humane World for Animals Humane World for Animals is assisting the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office with the rescue of dozens of cats from an alleged cruelty case in Delmar, MD on Feb. 25, 2026.

This comes as a result of an alleged cruelty case in Delmar, MD.

Police served a search and seizure warrant at 7am at a residential property. They had to move through the snow to reach the location.

According to officials, Humane World for Animals responders found cats huddled together outdoors. Other cats were found in hazardous, unsanitary sheds and outbuildings.

They would also find several dead cats and skeletal remains.

Limping through the ice was a thin grey cat. It was in too much pain to put any weight on its hind leg. Most of the cats were underweight with protruding vertebrae.

Some were wheezing from upper respiratory infections and had crusty discharge around their eyes and noses.

“It’s sad beyond words to see so many sick, desperate cats in the cold, especially knowing they just endured a snowstorm in such poor health. Their survival is testament to their resilience, which gives me hope as we help them begin a long road to recovery,” said Shalimar Oliver, animal crimes case manager, Humane World for Animals.

“We are deeply grateful to the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for inviting us to work alongside them in getting these cats the care and treatment they deserve.”

Humane World for Animals is in the process of taking the cats to a safe, undisclosed location where responders and volunteers will provide much-needed care and treatment. RedRover Responders volunteers are also assisting with daily care.