Southern Baptist Church expands its outreach efforts to Park Heights

BALTIMORE — Bishop Donte Hickman grew up in Edmondson Village.

Yet, he has strong ties to Park Heights.

He attended Gillis Memorial Church in Park Heights from childhood.

Until he became pastor of Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore 22 years ago.

"I was baptized and fellowshipped into Gillis Memorial Christian Community Church, just up the street. I was licensed and ordained as a minister at Gillis, married at Gillis, and served as the first assistant to the pastor at Gillis," said Hickman.

So when he heard that a church a half mile away from the church he grew up in was abandoned, Hickman lept to action.

"We see the same opportunity in this lower Park Heights, Park Circle community with vacant property and blighted property around the church to duplicate our efforts of affordable housing and other mixtures or property development," Hickman added.

In East Baltimore, Southern Baptist Church has built affordable housing for seniors, a workforce development center, and has a health and wellness center is in the works.

Now, the former Good Shepherd Church and Community Center on Park Heights Avenue will be their west-side campus.

They've already left their footprint in the area, handing out turkeys, coats, and gifts during the holidays, just as they did at their East Baltimore campus.

"I see this project as a continuation of our mantra of restoring people as we rebuild properties in Baltimore. I believe that the church has a responsibility to transform itself as well as the community," Hickman said.

Remediation work is under way on the sanctuary and community center.

It will have a gym, theater, classrooms, and office and event space.

Hickman is reaching out to community partners that could use the center, including his home church, Gillis Memorial.

"We see a resurgence, a revitalization for youth and for seniors and for the community," said Hickman.

Will Hanna has lived in Park Circle for 40 years.

He's with the historic Park Circle Improvement Association.

He remembers the many activities that used to be held at the community center. He says that he's excited that Hickman's church has saved the property.

"We've seen the highs and lows, we've seen the good, the bad. But now, what we're seeing is an emphasis on the redevelopment of not only this community, but all of Park Heights," said Hanna.