Sonia Eaddy joins the 2024 City Council Race for District 9

BALTIMORE — There is a new candidate in the Baltimore City Council race.

Sonia Eaddy filed Friday as a Democratic candidate for District 9. She will be going up against incumbent John Bullock (D) for the seat.

You may remember Eaddy. Back in 2022, she went up against the city in a decades-long battle to keep her Poppleton home from redevelopment. She won that battle.

In addition, Eaddy has also played an active voice in her community, speaking out on issues like the ‘Highway to Nowhere' and questioned how Recreation and Parks is spending city funding.

Other candidates in her race include Matthew Johnson (D) and Venroy July (D).