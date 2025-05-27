Watch Now
Son of Maryland basketball legend Steve Blake commits to Terps, continuing family legacy

WMAR
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Terps are going back to the future. Nick Blake, the son of Maryland basketball hero Steve Blake, has committed to Maryland.

Nick, who played at Olympia High School, was led on and off the court by his father. Steve served as the assistant head coach at Olympia last season.

At Olympia, Nick averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.

