Son of Maryland basketball legend Steve Blake commits to Terps, continuing family legacy

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Terps are going back to the future. Nick Blake, the son of Maryland basketball hero Steve Blake, has committed to Maryland.

BREAKING: Nick Blake, the son of Maryland legend Steve Blake, has committed to Maryland. The younger Blake, who played at Olympia High School in Orlando, FL, becomes the 15th and final player on the Terps roster. pic.twitter.com/SfaPvfF7YG — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) May 27, 2025

Nick, who played at Olympia High School, was led on and off the court by his father. Steve served as the assistant head coach at Olympia last season.

At Olympia, Nick averaged 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.