Son calls 911 to report stabbing his mother to death on New Year's Eve

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A son called 911 to report stabbing his mother to death.

It happened around 1:21pm on New Year's Eve at a home in Pikesville.

Baltimore County Police entered the home on Brightside Avenue to discover 57-year-old Melanie Fried hunched over a chair, bleeding from the chest and hands.

Her son Xander Fried, 21, remained on scene, admitting to officers he killed his mother.

On the 911 tape Xander reportedly accused his mother of holding a knife, calling her a violent person.

Investigators spoke to Xander's sister who recalled hearing the two arguing and her brother saying, "I f**ked up."

She told police Xander showered and changed his bloody clothes before dialing 911.

Detectives recovered a knife from the scene.