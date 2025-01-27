Sometimes, you can't 'drop' an opportunity to be petty

Sometimes, an opportunity to be petty drops right into one's lap. No pun intended.

In the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dropped what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion against the Buffalo Bills.

This drop, debated in which way on local and national sports shows, ended what was a promising season for the Ravens, led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry.

In a "classy gesture," Buffalo Bills fans (Bills Mafia) reportedly donated over $100,000 to Mark Andrews' charity for juvenile diabetes via GoFundMe.

On Sunday night, it was the Bills' turn to feel the burn.

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid dropped the ball on a critical 4th-and-5 play late in the fourth quarter, which would have put the Bills in field goal position and deep in Chiefs territory for the go-ahead score.

DALTON KINCAID WITH THE BIGGEST DROP OF HIS LIFE...pic.twitter.com/hmBkRMxKXM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 27, 2025

As fate would have it, the Bills' season ended in an eerily similar fashion to the Ravens'.

Karma arrived quickly.

Ravens fans (Ravens Flock) decided to return the favor by starting a GoFundMe for the Summit Center for Autism, an organization Dalton works with.

The goal is $10,000, and it has already surpassed $2,000.

Even though both tight ends and their fanbases are enduring heartbreak, at least two causes are benefiting from the pain.