Someone's trying to scam people parking in the city

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Parking Authority is warning drivers about a new scam that's been spotted on the city's parking meters.

Someone has been putting stickers with QR codes on the meters, that say "Scan to pay."

Scammers have been placing stickers on our parking meters that say "Scan to pay." These are not legitimate. We are removing these stickers as we find them. Follow the instructions on the meter's display to pay. Do not scan the QR code printed on the stickers. pic.twitter.com/qvjWvT7pZj — parkingauthbc (@ParkingAuthBC) January 30, 2024

The parking authority warned:

Baltimore City Parking Authority Tiffany Jones said five of the stickers have been found so far. No one has actually been scammed, but one person did call to ask whether the stickers are legitimate.

The parking authority is asking anyone who sees the QR code stickers to contact ezparkmeters@bcparking.com.