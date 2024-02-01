Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Someone's trying to scam people parking in the city

"Scam alert"
Submitted photo
"Scam alert"<br/>
"Scam alert"
Posted at 5:18 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 17:18:08-05

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Parking Authority is warning drivers about a new scam that's been spotted on the city's parking meters.

Someone has been putting stickers with QR codes on the meters, that say "Scan to pay."

The parking authority warned:

Scammers have been placing stickers on our parking meters that say "Scan to pay." These are not legitimate. We are removing these stickers as we find them. Follow the instructions on the meter's display to pay. Do not scan the QR code printed on the stickers.

Baltimore City Parking Authority Tiffany Jones said five of the stickers have been found so far. No one has actually been scammed, but one person did call to ask whether the stickers are legitimate.

The parking authority is asking anyone who sees the QR code stickers to contact ezparkmeters@bcparking.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices