Someone used a deceased Baltimore Police sergeant's City issued gas card to steal nearly $2000 in fuel

BALTIMORE — A departmental gasoline card assigned to a deceased Baltimore City Police sergeant somehow remained activated, resulting in a financial loss of nearly $2000.

The revelation comes from a newly released Inspector General's report.

It was April 2022 when the sergeant passed away.

Certain City employees are issued gasoline cards to fill up their work vehicles.

In this case, a commanding officer returned the late sergeant's departmental equipment on their behalf.

Investigators couldn't confirm whether the gas card was ever inside the box of returned equipment, so whose hands it ended up in remains unclear.

One thing is known, someone, without authorization, used the card on 30 separate occasions stealing nearly $2000 worth in pre-paid fuel following the sergeant's death.

According to the report, the theft occurred between April and August 2022 amounting to 429 gallons of gas.

Investigators tried viewing surveillance footage at the gas stations where the card was used, but tape was no longer available due to time that elapsed.

Policy states when an officer leaves the agency, they're required to submit two checklists documenting the return of city owned property.

The Inspector General found only one form records gas card returns. In this scenario, that portion appeared to be incomplete.

Department rules further indicate gas cards are to be deactivated once an officer's employment ends.

This didn't happen. In fact the sergeant's gas card continued to be active until May 2023, a year after they passed.

While investigating this matter, the Inspector General's office uncovered more than a dozen other active gas cards assigned to former officers.

Fortunately, those cards were not charged.

In response to the Inspector General's findings, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley listed 15 steps the department would follow to avoid similar situations in the future.