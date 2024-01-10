Someone to look up to

BALTIMORE — School's out for Kheyon Martin, but this 18-year-old is still learning. Martin is a senior at the Academy for Career and College Exploration.

Martin meets with his mentor, Jim Stevenson, on a regular basis.

"We have a teacher, student relationship an out of school teacher," Martin said.

"I think Kheyon and I hit it off from the get go. We both enjoy sports," Stevenson said.

The Johns Hopkins professor and Martin were paired up last year. It's a relationship they have both benefited from.

"I didn't want to go to college before this relationship. I was like college doesn't really feel like my thing, and I was leaning towards it but when I started leaning towards it that's when I got into the program and I wanted to do it even more. He made me want to go to college [more] than I did before," Martin said.

"I think it's a good opportunity to give back. I've been lucky to have a lot of opportunities in my life growing up, some opportunities that others don't have," Stevenson said.

The two were connected through the program iMentor.

"iMentor builds mentoring relationships that helps students succeed in college, careers and their aspirations. We partner with Baltimore City High Schools to deliver a curriculum on a weekly basis," Sid Wilson, executive director of the nonprofit said.

Wilson says iMentor has served more than 500 students in Baltimore City High Schools over the past five years. They're bringing students and business professionals together.

"We want to make sure the students of Baltimore who are leaders tomorrow will actually have this opportunities," Wilson said.

Martin is thankful for his opportunity and because of it he sees a bright future, he's already been accepted at Salisbury University.

"I see myself hopefully graduating with a bachelors degree in business and marketing," Martin explained.

