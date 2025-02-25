Watch Now
Someone recently played the Maryland Lottery in Parkville, and now holds a ticket worth over $3 million

BALTIMORE — Someone recently played the Maryland Lottery in Parkville, and now holds a ticket worth over $3 million

The winning ticket is a $2 Multi-Match purchased from J Convenience on Satyr Hill Road.

A February 24 drawing pulled the lucky numbers 3, 6, 16, 22, 26 and 33.

Whoever has these matching digits on a single line of their Multi-Match ticket can consider themselves a new millionaire.

Whenever the winner does come forward, they can choose to receive their cash in 25 equal installments, or all at once, which is estimated at $1.92 million after taxes.

Multi-Match has crowned many millionaires before, including a $5.1 million jackpot sold in Hampstead back in May 2022.

The player has 182 days to claim their prize.

