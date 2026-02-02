Someone in Maryland won $1,000 per week for life playing the Lottery, but may not know it yet

BETHESDA, Md. — Someone's life could change forever, they just may not know it yet.

On January 26 a Maryland Lottery Cash 4 Life ticket sold in Bethesda.

True to its name, the winning ticket is worth $1,000 per week for life.

The problem is, no one has come forward yet to claim the prize.

So, if you happen to play the Lottery and recently bought your ticket at Meridian Market and Wine at 5230 Tuckerman Lane, you could be the one.

The most recent Cash 4 Life numbers can be viewed here.

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep them in a safe location.

