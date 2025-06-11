"Someone going to die tonight!": Baltimore woman charged with attempted murder after fight leads to stabbing

BALTIMORE — A woman is facing attempted murder charges after another woman was stabbed in downtown Baltimore.

On May 25, around 12:45 a.m., Baltimore Police were doing a routine business check when they found the woman, a 35-year-old suffering from multiple stab wounds outside of a strip club in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street.

Officers immediately called for a medic and began caring for the victim, who had sustained wounds to her lower back, the top of her left wrist and next to her left shoulder blade, according to charging documents.

After the victim was taken to Shock Trauma, officers spoke with a witness who was working security at the strip club. He told police that he was speaking with the victim when the suspect, identified as 21-year-old De'siya Parker, walked pass and began looking at her.

The witness added that he saw Parker take out pepper spray and point it at the victim's face. But he didn't see anything come out of the can.

Moments later, both women got into a fight. The victim then hit the ground while Parker fled southbound on Custom Avenue.

The witness said that he saw the victim laying on the ground losing a lot of blood due to the stab wounds.

He would go on to give police a description of Parker who was seen wearing all black with a braided wig that she lost during the fight.

Officers found that wig, along with a pocketknife on the ground lying next to the victim.

Once the crowd around the scene dispersed, officers began a patrol when they heard Parker saying "someone going to die tonight."

An employee from Crazy John told police that Parker tried to buy a pocketknife from them, but they refused because she was irate.

Police confirmed that Parker bought the knife from Stop 1 Grocery Plus after speaking with an employee there.

CCTV footage from Krispy Krunchy Chicken confirmed Parker spraying the victim with pepper spray, which led the victim to begin throwing punches, thus starting the fight.

Parker was apprehended on Monday and was taken to Central Booking.