BALTIMORE — Eddie’s Market is known for amazing sandwiches colliding with Baltimoreans taste buds.

Today the beloved neighborhood staple is in the spotlight for another kind of collision.

Someone drove a car into the front of Eddie’s in Roland Park on Monday afternoon.

WMAR Eddie's Market in Roland Park storefront

According to Baltimore Police, there are no reported injuries.

The identity of the driver remains unknown. The cause of the accident is under investigation.