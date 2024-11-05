Someone called saying they had 'killed their mother' in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Someone called Montgomery County Police (MCP), saying they had “killed their mother” on Monday morning.

Officers made their way to the 19400 block of Olive Tree Way in Gaithersburg.

Upon arrival, authorities say they found the body of a woman outside of the home. She would later be pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect waited at the scene and was arrested.

The woman was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

The names of the victim and suspect will be made public after the next of kin is notified.