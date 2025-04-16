Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Someone broke into two Towson businesses, BCoPD detectives on the search

Towson burglary suspect
Baltimore County Police
Towson burglary suspect
Towson burglary suspect
Posted

Someone broke into two businesses in the central Towson area on March 31st.

Oddly enough, this person isn't shy.

In the surveillance photos, the individual is wearing a black O's jersey and what seems to be black jeans with no mask.

BCoPD is asking the public for assistance to find this suspect. Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-887-6296 or 410-887-4636 (INFO). Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information which leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are