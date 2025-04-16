Someone broke into two Towson businesses, BCoPD detectives on the search

Someone broke into two businesses in the central Towson area on March 31st.

Oddly enough, this person isn't shy.

In the surveillance photos, the individual is wearing a black O's jersey and what seems to be black jeans with no mask.

#BCoPD BURGLARY DETECTIVES SEEKING IDENTITY OF SUSPECT. Link to news release: https://t.co/gVMajCwpt6 pic.twitter.com/BtjBurpm3L — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 16, 2025

BCoPD is asking the public for assistance to find this suspect. Anyone with information can call detectives at 410-887-6296 or 410-887-4636 (INFO). Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information which leads to an arrest.