Some school bus routes in Howard County won't be covered the rest of the week

HOWARD COUNTY — More problems with getting to school in Howard County. Late Monday night the district sent a message to parents saying that 20 bus routes won't be covered the rest of the week.

The message said this is an issue with one of its bus contractors, Zum Transportation, who said the issue is because of driver call outs.

The contractor said it currently has drivers in training and is working to address the vacancies but can't serve certain routes.

The routes that Zum will not be able to cover for August 29 – September 1 are:



1020 - Mt Hebron HS, Patapsco MS, St John’s Lane ES

1023 - Centennial HS, Centennial Lane ES, St John’s Lane ES

1148 - Atholton HS, Cradlerock ES

1161 - Atholton HS, Thunder Hill ES

1163 - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS

1165 - Atholton HS, Wilde Lake MS

1168 - Atholton HS, Mayfield Woods MS, Bellows Spring ES

1191 - Long Reach HS, Lake Elkhorn MS, Atholton ES

1078 - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES

1090 - Reservoir HS, Hammond MS, Forest Ridge ES

1155 - Oakland Mills HS, Phelps Luck ES, Thunder Hill ES

1201 - Long Reach HS, Phelps Luck ES, Atholton ES

1122 - Patuxent Valley MS, Murray Hill MS

1144 - Atholton HS, Swansfield ES, Waterloo ES

1053 - Dunloggin MS, Burleigh Manor MS, Northfield ES

1176 - Atholton HS, Talbot Springs ES, Waterloo ES

1089 - Hammond HS, Bollman Bridge ES, Gorman Crossing ES

1070 - Hammond HS, Hammond MS, Guilford ES

1173 - Clarksville MS, Pointers Run ES, Swansfield ES

1154 - Wilde Lake HS, Wilde Lake MS, Running Brook ES

Zum Transportation is asking that alternative arrangements be made for students.

Parents were already frustrated as there were issues with buses showing up late, in some cases hours after school started, on the first day.

The superintendent has pledged to personally monitor any transportation issues correcting them as quickly as possible.

Howard County announced a 5-year-deal with Zum in June. The company is expected to bring 250 new buses to the county in that time period.

At a press conference in June, Zum COO, Vivek Garg, said, "Parents will be able to track every single bus on their app and they will know where their child is at any given time. When they are being transported by Zum, similarly, theschool district will know at all the time where all the buses are and if any buses running late or there's anything, you know, which is going on with the transportation on that particular day."