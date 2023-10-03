Some Maryland schools receive a $1 million grant to expand educational equity

The Maryland State Department of Education announced Tuesday that they and five county school agencies received a $1 million federal grant.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Education. The two-year grant aims to benefit over 365,000 students. That’s about 43% of Maryland’s student enrollment, according to MSDE.

The money will go toward the Pathways to Progress initiative, designed to foster inclusive and diverse educational opportunities like expanding selective admissions programs, improving language programs, and diversifying early childhood education.

Arundel County Public Schools, Charles County Public Schools, Frederick County Public Schools, Howard County Public School System, and Montgomery County Public Schools will benefit from the grant money.

“For public education to work for every student, we must expand access to advanced academic pathways across racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic lines,” said State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury.