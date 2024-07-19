Some Maryland hospitals cancel surgeries, medical procedures amid Microsoft outage

BALTIMORE — Hospitals and doctors offices throughout Maryland are experiencing technical difficulties due to the worldwide Microsoft outage that occurred overnight Friday.

A spokesperson for LifeBridge Health says a command center was set up to deal with computer system issues.

Currently, Sinai, Northwest and Carroll Hospitals are impacted.

As result Sinai is rescheduling non-urgent procedures and surgeries. Efforts are also underway to assist their physician practices.

As for the University of Maryland Medical System, a spokesperson told WMAR-2 News that each of their locations have "implemented downtime procedures to ensure orderly operations and patient safety."

Meanwhile, MedStar says all their hospitals are operating as normal.

We're still awaiting word from Johns Hopkins Medicine on their status.

According to Governor Wes Moore, 911 and first responder systems are functioning.

"Our 9-1-1 networks and first responder systems have remained resilient, and we continue to monitor all systems to ensure they are running at full capacity," Moore said in a statement. "After conducting a full review of all state systems, I am confident we know the issues that need our attention, and we will work continually until all systems are back to normal operations.”