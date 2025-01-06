Some flights are on time, many are canceled as BWI Airport weathers snow storm

LINTHICUM, Md. — Maryland is in the middle of its first 2025 snow storm

Of course during major weather, BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is one area we all pay close attention to.

Crews there remain hard at work, around the clock, removing snow from the airfield. BWI Snow clearing2

Due to high volumes of snow, airports around the country are experiencing widespread flight cancellations that are expected to continue throughout the day.

Despite the weather, a number of flights are still able to arrive and depart BWI, according to their Director of Communications, Jonathan Dean.

BWI deployed about 150 workers and 60 specialized vehicles to clear out the snow, including eight snow melting machines.

"The airport owns eight snow melters. Each unit is capable of melting 135 tons of snow per hour," said Dean.

Other high-speed, multi-function vehicles, with plows, sweepers, and jet blowers are also being used.

Travelers should check with their airline for current flight status.