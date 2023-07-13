Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Softie Homecoming' showcases pets who need homes and those with famous owners

Homecoming_Flier_R32.jpeg
Show Your Soft Side
Homecoming_Flier_R32.jpeg
Posted at 5:25 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 05:25:56-04

BALTIMORE — It's a homecoming like you've never seen before! This one is all about the animals and the king and queen will have four legs.

Show Your Soft Side is hosting a "Softie Homecoming" Thursday night.

The event features Softies from the Class of 2011 through 2023. The attendees will have adoptable four-legged dates from local rescues.

You can also vote for homecoming king and queen as well as participate in an auction with proceeds going to help the animals.

In 2010, Sande Riesett, Caroline Griffin and Lori Smyth decided to take a stand against animal abuse by solving the problem at its root.

Show Your Soft Side is a volunteer-based organization of over 250 Softies working together to change mindsets that could lead to animal abuse featuring pro athletes, musicians and celebrities.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices