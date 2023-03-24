Social media erupts over cemetery's Easter egg hunt for children

BALTIMORE — An Easter egg hunt for children at a graveyard.

That's what Holly Hill Memorial Gardens in Baltimore County is planning to host on Easter Eve.

The idea drew strong opposition from many on social media.

"No, no, no, not going to happen," wrote Facebook user Judith Meusel.

The cemetery insists the event won't be held near any grave sites.

"This is a community event for children," the cemetery said on their Facebook page. "It will not be on graves. We have plenty of undeveloped land."

The explanation wasn't enough for some.

"I'll be taking pictures of all my families plots and encouraging everyone I know to do the same, if there is any damage from this tasteless, disrespectful, ill conceived "event" you will be paying for it," wrote Rose Mincher.

"This is by far the most tasteless idea," commented Jenni Giacubeno Coppell. "While you may have undeveloped land, you cannot assure that children and people will not be walking on our loved ones sites."

"This is a little strange to me. I have my relatives there. It should be a place of respect. Not a place for children to run all over the graves," said another user named Lucille Giacubeno. "I feel it is very disrespectful. This is not the proper place for an Easter Egg Hunt. I am appalled."

Others meanwhile weren't so offended.

"If they are doing it in an empty field I don't understand why everyone is outraged I have family here too and I know there will be no kids near the site," wrote a user called Ladybug Sentiments. "I don't believe it has to be all sadness and believe children bring joy and my grandparents would love that."

Maryland Delegate Ryan Nawrocki, who represents District 7A in Baltimore County, even got in on the conversation.

"I have some fundamental concerns about this event whether it is on graves or not," Nawrocki wrote. "The cemetery, at least in my mind, is supposed to be a place of solitude and reverence. I’ll be reaching out this week to discuss as I’m not sure that everyone is going to feel this is the best way to remember their loved ones."

As it stands now, the hunt will take place on April 8 starting at 11:30am with the Easter Bunny in attendance.