'Snow crews are ready for the winter season': Mayor Scott reassures residents as winter approaches

BALTIMORE — With temperatures in the 70's today, the last thing you probably want to think about is snow.

But, winter is coming. It officially begins December 21.

And according to city leaders, Baltimore is ready.

Agencies talked about their plans for dealing with wintry weather this season.

And how crews will keep city streets safe and passable.

"With a snow budget of $6.8 million, the city snow removal program includes over 300 essential personnel, 294 pieces of equipment, and more than 300 pieces of contractor equipment. We are fully stocked with over 15,000 tons of salt and snow crews are ready for the winter season,"

The mayor urged city residents to become familiar with the three phases of the snow emergency plan.