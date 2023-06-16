Snipes celebrating Juneteenth with panel discussion in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Two Baltimore locations - the Snipes store on Perring Parkway, and Hotel Revival downtown - will play host to a major three-day Juneteenth celebration organized by Snipes, the popular shoe and streetwear store.

The three-day "Black Is Not a Monolith" event will begin in Brooklyn, New York, before coming to Baltimore's Perring Parkway store on June 17, and a panel discussion and mixer on June 19 at Hotel Revival. Snipes says the event "will shine a vibrant spotlight on the diverse identities within the Black community and pay homage to the relentless spirit of Black entrepreneurs who have fearlessly conquered uncharted territories."

Snipes has 10 locations in Baltimore, and recently opened the store at Parkway Crossing, on Cleanleigh Drive, after Shoe City shut down.

The June 17 event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parkway Crossing store. It will feature complimentary food, live DJs and offerings fromCloudy Donut Co., which has stores in northeast Baltimore and in New York City.

The first customers will get a limited-edition SUPLMNT water bottle as a gift with purchase, one of only 200 to be produced.

The June 19 event at Hotel Revival, on West Monument Street, will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., with doors opening at 4 p.m.

It will be a panel featuring "influential leaders, trailblazing entrepreneurs, visionary artists, and inspiring influencers," with "unique perspectives and experiences, providing valuable information and tools to empower the minority community."

The panel will be moderated by Baltimore native and sneaker artist Akio Evans. Panelists include Zewiditu Jewel of the Black-owned, vegan Cloudy Donut Co.; Sherelle Hogan, CEO and Founder of Pure Heart Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children impacted by parental incarceration; Brian Ward (Brian the Balloon Artist), owner of Art on Display, a custom balloon art and design company promoting positivity through creative displays; and Jairus Morris, founder and CEO of Suplmnt, a company focused on educating and empowering urban communities about the importance of water hydration.