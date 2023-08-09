SNEAK PEEK: Quick look inside the newly renovated M&T Bank Exchange

On Wednesday, WMAR got a look at the $20 million newly renovated M&T Bank Exchange at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center.

The facility features two new steel balconies, a 24 foot Hi-definition video screen, state of the art technology for lights and sound, historic stained glass windows, and more.

It will be used as a flexible venue event.

"The Hippodrome foundation serves thousands of students every year with free programming. We bring them both in to see shows at the Hippodrome. And we have a free summer camp here. This new space will allow the Hippodrome Foundation to increase the number of students we can serve in Maryland. We can teach them lights and sound. There are so many different programs that wil work in here," said Olive Waxter, executive director of the Hippodrome Foundation.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on October 11.