Smoke Alarm Program distributes more than 21,000 smoke alarms to city residents

BALTIMORE — They're celebrating their success in preventing fires in Baltimore.

Baltimore leaders announced Thursday that their long-running Smoke Alarm Program has given more than 21,000 smoke detectors to families throughout the city.

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace says the presence of working smoke detectors can reduce your risk of dying in a house fire by 50%. However, he adds that their work is far from over.

"We continue to urge all residents to take advantage of this program and request a smoke alarm installation if they do not already have one by simply calling 311, said Wallace.

"It saves lives. And as I always say, this is the best way to get one because it comes at the price of free 99."

The fire chief and the mayor say the program will be done once every city home has a working smoke detector.