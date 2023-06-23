Watch Now
Smithsburg shed fire leaves one woman dead

Posted at 9:08 PM, Jun 22, 2023
SMITHSBURG, Md. — One woman is dead after a shed caught fire in Smithsburg on Thursday.

Just before 4 p.m., Smithsburg Community Volunteer Firefighters responded to the 22600 block of Cavetown Church Road for reports of a house fire.

An off-duty firefighter and Smithsburg Police officers got to the fire first.

They found an unconscious woman with severe burns in the yard, close to the shed. They began to perform CPR on the woman.

The 70-year-old woman was later pronounced dead.

It took firefighters 15 minutes to control the fire.

According to the Deputy State Fire Marhsal, the cause of the fire is under investigation, but the shed did have electricity and a small kitchen. They have not ruled out electrical failure or a cooking fire as the cause.

