Smelling smoke in Baltimore County? Here's why you don't need to worry

BALTIMORE COUNTY — If you're smelling smoke in Baltimore County, don't worry because you're not alone.
Maryland is feeling the effects of the wildfires in the Virginia region.
There is no major fire event in the County according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
We are receiving numerous calls from residents, mainly in the central & western areas, of a strong odor of smoke. Maryland is feeling the effects of the wildfires in the Virginia area. There is no major fire event in the County or surrounding region. EA pic.twitter.com/4Q9Vg0b04q— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) November 16, 2023