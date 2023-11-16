Smelling smoke in Baltimore County? Here's why you don't need to worry

Watch Now
<p>A Baltimor County Fire Department truck. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)</p>
Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 16, 2023
BALTIMORE COUNTY — If you're smelling smoke in Baltimore County, don't worry because you're not alone.

Maryland is feeling the effects of the wildfires in the Virginia region.

There is no major fire event in the County according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

