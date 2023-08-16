Watch Now
SMASH-AND-GRAB: Thieves drive through Pikesville jewelry store with van

Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 16, 2023
PIKESVILLE, Md. — Thieves stole numerous items from the Radcliffe Jeweler's in Pikesville on Wednesday.

Baltimore County Police say the robbery happened just after 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the suspects entered the store by driving a van through the business's storefront.

While inside of the store, they stole several high-end items before fleeing the area.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime to call 410-887-6296 or 410-307-2020.

Callers who want to remain anonymous may contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.

