Smash and B-Day bash: Great Wolf Lodge turns one

PERRYVILLE, Md. — It was a big birthday bash, with an emphasis on the "bash."

The Great Wolf Lodge in Perryville celebrated its first birthday today.

In holding the candle of the first birthday tradition, the main event was a "smash cake."

This cake had a gigantic twist, thanks to celebrity chef Duff Goldman.

“So this took eight people about six days to do, or so, you know, obviously a lot of baking,” said Goldman.

“But also, like all the sprinkles are handmade, all the characters are handmade and hand painted. Everything is edible, like the big number one, all the signs, all the stuff, it's all edible.”

The kids at the water park battered the cake. No pun intended. They smashed it into a pile of crumbs, eating it along the way.

The Great Wolf says they've welcomed over a million guests since they opened and currently employ over a thousand people.