Small office building proposed for busy Towson corner

TOWSON, Md. — Plans are moving forward for a two-story office building near a busy Towson intersection.

The 11,000-square-foot building would be on Bellona Avenue, just west of Charles Street and right off of I-695.

It's on a space that's a little smaller than an acre, between the Ruxton Towers complex, and another office building, the Ruxton Professional Center.

The Bellona/Kenilworth intersection is considered a failing intersection for traffic - but Chris Mudd, who's representing developer Jim Matis, said at a development review meeting:

We have a traffic analysis demonstrating that the failed movement is actually related to the delay that's experienced for people making a left-hand turn from Charles to Kenilworth Drive in the evening peak hour, and that's the only failed movement... Of course, nobody going to or from this facility would be making a left or impacting that failed movement.

Mudd said the proposal is "pretty straightforward, except that there is zoning relief required for this use."

He also said a recent public hearing on the plan did not have any attendees.

The developer would need a special variance to build the facility.

"To simplify, if you can demonstrate that you're not going to have any additional impact on the intersection, then you can obtain a special variance before an administrative law judge," Mudd said.