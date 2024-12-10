Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Small office building proposed for busy Towson corner

Site plan for 8328-8400 Bellona Avenue/Bellona Lane
Development Review Committee/Baltimore County
Site plan for 8328-8400 Bellona Avenue/Bellona Lane<br/>
Site plan for 8328-8400 Bellona Avenue/Bellona Lane
Posted

TOWSON, Md. — Plans are moving forward for a two-story office building near a busy Towson intersection.

The 11,000-square-foot building would be on Bellona Avenue, just west of Charles Street and right off of I-695.

It's on a space that's a little smaller than an acre, between the Ruxton Towers complex, and another office building, the Ruxton Professional Center.

The Bellona/Kenilworth intersection is considered a failing intersection for traffic - but Chris Mudd, who's representing developer Jim Matis, said at a development review meeting:

We have a traffic analysis demonstrating that the failed movement is actually related to the delay that's experienced for people making a left-hand turn from Charles to Kenilworth Drive in the evening peak hour, and that's the only failed movement... Of course, nobody going to or from this facility would be making a left or impacting that failed movement.

Mudd said the proposal is "pretty straightforward, except that there is zoning relief required for this use."

He also said a recent public hearing on the plan did not have any attendees.

The developer would need a special variance to build the facility.

"To simplify, if you can demonstrate that you're not going to have any additional impact on the intersection, then you can obtain a special variance before an administrative law judge," Mudd said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices