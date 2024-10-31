Small businesses got spooky at the Pratt Street Market

BALTIMORE — Pratt Street Market got into the Halloween spirit with unique spooky-themed foods and items for sale.

The market runs on Thursdays at the corner of Light and Pratt Streets.

It gives small businesses a chance to shine while giving the community a place to enjoy a locally-made lunch.

"For our small businesses, give them an opportunity to come out, show their wares, for them who have brick and mortar people go back and so it's a way of them marketing and servicing," says Shelonda Stokes, President of Downtown Partnership Baltimore.

Thursday's market is the last of the year.

Pratt Street Market usually runs from May to September, but was so popular it was extended through October.