Small businesses adjust, increase prices as minimum wage increase looms

BALTIMORE — For 25 years, Kids First Swim School has taught Perry Hall kids how to swim.

Owner Gary Roth has had to adjust the last few years, dealing with a pandemic and rising costs.

“These are tough times for all of us, we’re trying to get through it just like everybody else is," said Roth.

Recently, Roth had to increase his rates to deal with an increase in wages.

“We project our payrolls increasing about 15 percent over the next two years," said Roth.

Parents we spoke with love the swimming school, like Chloe Chrysanthus whose been bringing her kids here for 11 years.

“I think this program is super important for all kids, cause it can save their life," said Chrysanthus.

“So right now we’re working with our third and as she gets finished with the program we’ll start the little one," said Chrysanthus.

The minimum wage is going to 15 an hour whether small business owners like it or not. Now, all they can do is deal with it.