Slithering seaside sighting startles Ocean City beachgoers as snake emerges from the waves

OCEAN CITY, Md. — A relaxing beach day takes a scary turn as a slithery surprise emerges from the water.

Roxanne Flanagan thought it would be fun to take the kids to Ocean City this weekend for Springfest.

As they were hanging out on the beach on Saturday, Roxanne's daughter yelled that she saw a snake.

"I told her, it's probably just a stick, but I walked over and it was moving," says Flanagan.

While many of us would run, Roxanne grabbed her phone and took pictures and video of the slithery guest.

She says she will not be going in the ocean anytime soon.

We reached out to the Department of Natural Resources for information on the snake and how often snakes swim onto the beach.

