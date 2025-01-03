Watch Now
Sky Zone Trampoline Park set to open in Owings Mills

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Sky Zone - an indoor trampoline park - is planning to open in Owings Mills.

It will be in an office park off of Red Run Boulevard, at 10715 Red Run Boulevard, according to the company's website.

The site does not say when it might open.

Sky Zone had originally said in 2023 it would open a location in Sykesville, to serve the Owings Mills, Ellicott City, and nearby areas. But that has not materialized.

Sky Zone currently has locations in Timonium, Rosedale, Columbia, and Gambrills.

The facilities include Ninja Courses "that spark friendly competition"; a Toddler Zone; "springy" Air Courts where kids can shoot baskets or score soccer goals; Drop Zones for "our most fearless fliers," interactive iWalls; and zip lines.

