HARFORD COUNTY — The Harford County Health Department says that a skunk found in Harford County tested positive for rabies.

Officials say the skunk was found near the 3700 block of Bay Road in Street, Maryland.

The skunk may have exposed other people or pets in the area to the virus.

Anyone who has made contact with the skunk is asked to call the Harford County Health Department at 410-877-2300 for a follow-up.