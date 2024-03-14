Six-story building planned in SW Baltimore

BALTIMORE — On a Baltimore block lined with historic, now-vacant buildings, there are plans for a brand-new, six-story building that would have apartments and retail (potentially a cafe).

The project, designed by Winfield Willis' Bull Development company, would beat 1307-1311 West Baltimore Street.

It was just approved by Baltimore City's Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation. Willis told the commission he hopes it can help turn the neighborhood around.

The site has been vacant since 1999 (it's now an empty lot), and it's surrounded by other retail closures. Two doors down is the former Littlepage's Furniture store, which closed a few years ago, after 126 years.

There's a mural on the side of an adjacent building, and Willis said he wants "to start the progress of West Baltimore Street in particular" with something substantial, "not just a mural on a vacant building."

Our top goal, which is the top goal of the community as well, is to have a vibrant community, and everyone believes that that starts on West Baltimore Street.

Willis noted he was born and raised in the area, and he believes the project really mends the block and also starts the process "of having a vibrant corridor."

The mixed-use building would have both retail and apartments, and Willis said he has worked closely with the community to hear what residents and stakeholders really want - not what his company wants.

CHAP said that the project got a lot of support from Union Square community leaders.