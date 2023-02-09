Watch Now
Six people escape from house fire in East Baltimore

Photojournalist Tranise Foster
Posted at 5:40 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 05:40:13-05

BALTIMORE — Six people escape an early morning house fire in East Baltimore.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to a home on the 1000 block of Darley Avenue. Fire crews noticed fire on all floors of a vacant building spreading to an adjacent home. Fire crew fought the fire at the vacant building from the outside.

Baltimore City Fire's Assistant Chief Roman Clark says all six people in the home got out safely. No firefighters were injured.

The fire is now under control. The cause is under investigation.

