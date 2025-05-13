Six new speed cameras coming to Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Drivers in Baltimore County should watch their speed as six new speed cameras are on the way.

On May 19, they can be found in the following four school zones:



Kreiger Schechter Day School, 8100 block of Stevenson Rd (north and southbound)

Pleasant Plains Elementary School, 1200 block of East Joppa Rd (westbound)

Saint Paul’s Lutheran School, 12000 block of Jerusalem Rd (westbound)

Rossville Elementary School, 7400 block of Rossville Blvd (east and westbound)

For the first 30 days, speeding drivers will receive warnings rather than citations.

All speed camera zones are marked with signs. The speed cameras will operate Monday through Friday between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

For a list of all speed cameras in Baltimore County, click here.