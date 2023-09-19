Six Maryland schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for academic performance

BALTIMORE — The U.S. Department of Education recognized 353 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023, including six in Maryland.

This is based off the school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

The Maryland schools recognized were:



Church Hill – Church Hill Elementary School, Queen Anne's County Public Schools

Cumberland – Northeast Elementary School, Allegany County Public Schools

Ijamsville – Oakdale High School, Frederick County Public Schools

North Potomac – Stone Mill Elementary School, Montgomery County Public Schools

Smithsburg – Smithsburg Middle School, Washington County Public Schools

Stevensville – Matapeake Elementary School, Queen Anne's County Public Schools

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year.

The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.