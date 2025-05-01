Six Flags and Hurricane Harbor set to close after 2025 season

BOWIE, Md. — Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Bowie will be closing after the 2025 operating season.

“As part of our comprehensive review of our park portfolio, we have determined that Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor are not a strategic fit with the company’s long-term growth plan,” said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “After reviewing a number of options, we believe that marketing the property for redevelopment will generate the highest value and return on investment."

Zimmerman added that it was a "difficult decision" and they understand "the impact it will have on our Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor park associates and guests."

The park's final operating day will be Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The company announced all 2025 season passes and tickets will be honored throughout the final season Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor.