Six Baltimore Ravens players named to AP All-Pro teams

Six players from the Baltimore Ravens earned All-Pro honors following the end of the 2024-2025 regular season.

Lamar Jackson, Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, and Patrick Ricard were all named first-team All-Pro.

Derrick Henry and Kyle Hamilton were named to the second team.

While Jackson, Henry, Humphrey, Hamilton, and Smith have earned All-Pro honors before, Ricard will earn the first of his career.

"Humbled beyond belief… still work to be done!!!" Ricard said in a post on X.

While Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to pass for over 4,000 yards and rush for over 800 yards, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Smith became the youngest player to make 1,000 tackles in NFL history and Humphrey finished the season with AFC-leading six interceptions.

Hamilton's switch from the box to up top helped the Ravens' defensive woes, going from dead last in most passing categories defensively to top five after their bye week.

After a season of firsts for this team, they now prepare for playoff action against the Steelers on January 11.