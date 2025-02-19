Watch Now
Six animals die in Eastern Shore house fire

Maryland State Fire Marshal
RIDGELY, Md. — Six animals died after an electrical fire in a kennel on the Eastern Shore.

A dog and five rabbits died in the fire, which struck a detached shed at a home on Oakland Road in Ridgely, Caroline County, said the Maryland State Fire Marshal's office in a press release.

The fire also caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to the shed and surrounding structures.

About 28 firefighters spent an hour working to control the fire.

The preliminary cause is an unspecified electrical problem that started in the shed.

