Site of Baltimore's largest mass shooting celebrates 365 days without a homicide

BALTIMORE — For over a year, Brooklyn hasn't seen a single homicide.

The community coming together for the occasion with Weezy, the Brooklyn area Safe Streets representative showing what it took to get here.​

​“The success of this program is not ours alone but comes as a family affair that comes from our stakeholders, our community partners, our high risk individuals," said Weezy, Brooklyn Safe Streets.​

​Just over a year ago, two people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting that shook the community. Now, the community has turned a corner, marking a milestone of success.​

​“To feel the mood of the crowd right now, to see so many faces who were there in the immediate aftermath who did not leave, who put their love of this community first who put service to this community first, we are seeing transformation," Stefanie Mavronis, MONSE executive director said.​

​Mayor Brandon Scott crediting more than just Safe Streets saying the momentum can continue with the community working together.​

​“It's not how I by myself can do anything, it's about how we can do it and it's to support this community and to support Safe Streets, to support schools to support families here,” the mayor said.​

​The momentum being felt beyond just the mayor's office or Safe Streets, Adonis says he's turned his life around in the last year.​

Saying he's gotten drug free and working towards his GED.​

​“I was just like man, I'm tired of this man, I'm tired of living like this. I want to move on and have better things in my life and I appreciate Safe Streets helping me with everything," Adonis Billium.​

​A cause for celebration in Brooklyn.​