Sister Peggy, just a Baltimore girl

BALTIMORE — She calls herself a "Baltimore Girl." We call her a "Baltimore Saint."

With her warm smile and warmer words, if you spend one second in the airspace of Sister Peggy, you will come away feeling positive about our city and your life.

When she kneels, folds her hands, shuts her eyes in prayer, and then opens them, she sees an even better world, but she doesn't live by prayer alone.

She uses all the resources she has at her disposal to make Baltimore better.

Because of her, the kids of parents who can't afford to pay Catholic school tuition have received a free education.

This priceless gift was given to countless students who walked through the doors at Mother Seton Academy.

After 12 years of leading the Catholic middle school on 2215 Greenmount Ave., Sister Peggy has decided to step away at the end of this school year.

She doesn't know what her next calling will be, but so many Baltimore families are glad that she answered the call to be the president of Mother Seton Academy.