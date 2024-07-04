Watch Now
Sinkhole in Ocean City closes route 90 for repairs, delays imminent

Posted at 10:49 PM, Jul 03, 2024

According to the Ocean City Police Department, Route 90 will go through sporadic closures as a result of a sinkhole “near the base of the bridge.”

Currently, eastbound from Route 589 onto Route 90 and westbound from 62nd Street onto Route 90 are closed.

During repairs, 90 will re-open to traffic as a single lane.

Delays are imminent as the flow of traffic will alternate.

Drivers are asked to plan to use other roads, like Route 50 or Delaware Route 54.

For all traffic situations in Maryland, you can follow this link to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

