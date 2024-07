EDGEWATER, Md. — The Traffic Safety Section is investigating a deadly crash in Edgewater.

Early Tuesday morning, officers responded to the area near Central Avenue and Stepneys Lane for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a blue 2021 Hyundai Kona left the roadway, struck a tree, and came to rest in a ditch off the side of the road.

The victim, 46-year-old Richard Brenton Schulze, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not yet determined a cause for the crash.