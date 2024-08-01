Single tracking to take effect at West Cold Spring Metro Subway station around August 5

BALTIMORE — As part of the State of Good Repair efforts, The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration has begun repairs on platforms at the West Cold Spring Metro Subway station.

Officials say the bus loop at the station will relocate to the station parking lot.

Access signs will give pedestrians a safe path to the platform wile construction is taking place.

On or around August 5, all-day single tracking will be in effect at the West Cold Spring and Rogers Avenue Metro Subway stations.

Passengers should expect 5-10 minute delays while single tracking is in place.

“These repairs are critical to advancing our State of Good Repair initiative and improving reliability for our riders,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “We appreciate our riders’ patience as we complete this important project.”

Repairs are expected to be complete by September 30.

For updates on repairs, head to the agency's website.