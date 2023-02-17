Silver Spring urgent care doctor accused of sexually assaulting female patients

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An urgent care doctor in Silver Spring is accused of sexually assaulting two female patients.

Montgomery County Police say Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed Malik inappropriately touched and groped the victims while examining them at Advanced Walk-in Urgent Care on Lockwood Drive.

The two reported incidents occurred on separate dates.

Investigators suspect there could be more victims who haven't yet come forward.

Malik was taken into custody on February 16 outside his medical practice on charges of second-degree rape and fourth-degree sex offense.

He's currently awaiting a bail hearing.

Detectives are urging any potential victims to call 240-773-5400.