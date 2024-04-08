Sign up now for the Red Shoe Shuffle 5K to benefit the Ronald McDonald House

BALTIMORE — Dust off those running shoes!

The Red Shoes Shuffle returns to 1 Aisquith Street on Sunday, April 14, at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maryland.

Each year, thousands of people line up their red, white and striped socks to show their support of the McDonald House community.

The 5K starts at the Ronald McDonald House and takes people through downtown Baltimore along the Harbor and back up to the Big Heart at the House.

After the race, stick around for fun activities including live music, food vendors and special guests.

All registered Shufflers will receive a special race-day running shirt, 2024 medal and some other goodies.

To register, click here.